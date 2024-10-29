Four girls charged with arson after residential fire in Oshawa, Ont.: police

October 29, 2024 at 16 h 37 min
The Canadian Press
OSHAWA, Ont. — Durham Regional Police say four girls have been charged with arson after a fire caused extensive damage to multiple homes in Oshawa, Ont.

Police say the Oct. 6 fire in the area of Eddystone Path and Okanagan Path is estimated to have caused more than $2 million in damages.

Officers say people in the home where the fire started were able to safely get out and no injuries were reported.

Police have charged four girls, aged between 12 and 16, with arson with disregard for human life and mischief under $5,000.

Three of the girls have also been charged with intimidation by threats of violence.

All four girls are from Oshawa and have been held for a bail hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2024.

