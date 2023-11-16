Four hit by vehicle may have been ‘intentionally’ struck, Toronto police say

November 15, 2023 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on November 15, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Investigators looking into a crash that killed a woman and injured three others in northeast Toronto on Wednesday said there is a possibility the four were hit on purpose.

“There is some information that these people were struck intentionally,” Insp. Keri Fernandes said in an afternoon news conference.

The homicide squad has joined the investigation into the crash, she added.

Toronto police said the crash took place around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of an apartment building near Victoria Park Avenue and Cassandra Boulevard.

Three people were taken to hospital and one was treated at the scene, Fernandes said, noting all are adults. 

The inspector said a woman died in hospital, and the others have injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The vehicle remained at the scene and a man has been arrested in connection with the incident, she said. No other information has been released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Nov. 15, 2023.

