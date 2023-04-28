Four men face murder charges in fatal shooting of 24-year-old: Toronto police

April 28, 2023
The Canadian Press
Police say four men have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 24-year-old man who was fatally shot in Toronto. 

Police say the four Toronto men, all between the ages of 21 and 25, were arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder. 

Toronto police say 24-year-old Munawar Warsama was killed on April 14. 

Police say officers were called to the Bloor Street West and Concord Avenue area shortly around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. 

When they arrived, police say they found Warsama with multiple gunshot wounds. 

Police say he died at the scene. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2023. 

