Four people arrested in an alleged kidnapping in Orillia: police

January 25, 2025 at 22 h 45 min
The Canadian Press
ORILLIA, Ont. — Police say four people are facing a slew of charges in Orillia, Ont., after an alleged kidnapping.

OPP say they were dispatched to a disturbance on the Rail Trail off James Street West in Orillia after witnesses reported hearing a voice yell for help just before 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 12.

Officers say they located the alleged victim, who they say had been placed in a plastic box that was bound with rope, adding the person showed signs of being recently assaulted.

The person was treated for injuries at the scene and later taken to a Toronto area hospital for further treatment.

Police searched a home on Moffat Street and arrested four people in their 30s for kidnapping and related charges.

Police say all suspects are being held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia for bail hearings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25, 2025.

