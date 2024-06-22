Four people found dead by police in rural Ontario home: mayor

June 22, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week.

OPP say officers were called to the residence on County Road 13 in the community of Harrow around 1:30 p.m. Thursday and found the bodies of a mother, father and two young children.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy says the loss has had a “huge impact” on the community, and there are mounting questions about what led to the deaths.

Bondy added her phone had been “active all day” with people offering supports and services, and plans are in the works for a local vigil.

Police have not shared any details about the identities of those who died or the circumstances of their deaths.

They say the investigation is in its early stages, and residents can expect to see a large police presence in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2024.

