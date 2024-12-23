Four people, including police, taken to hospital after house fire in Etobicoke

December 22, 2024 at 23 h 07 min
The Canadian Press
Four people, including police, taken to hospital after house fire in Etobicoke

Toronto police say four people, including three police officers, are in hospital after a fire broke out in a house in Etobicoke Sunday afternoon.

Police and firefighters arrived at Finch Ave West and Highway 427 at around 12:30 p.m. for reports of a two-alarm residential fire. They were informed that residents of the home could still be inside.

Fire crews were able to rescue a woman, who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Three officers were also taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A TTC bus was on the scene to provide shelter for displaced residents.

Toronto Fire Services say they’re investigating the cause, origin and circumstances of the fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 22, 2024.

