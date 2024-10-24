Four people killed in downtown Toronto crash, fifth person taken to hospital

TORONTO — Four people are dead and a woman was sent to hospital after a fiery crash overnight in downtown Toronto, police said Thursday, shutting down a stretch of the waterfront road.

Police said officers were called to the single-vehicle crash at Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street shortly after midnight.

A vehicle with five occupants had struck a wall and caught fire, police spokeswoman Const. Laurie McCann said.

“Once able to obtain entry in the vehicle, they found four of the occupants deceased,” she said.

The surviving woman was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, McCann said.

Lake Shore Boulevard, a major waterfront arterial road, was closed in both directions from the Don Valley Parkway to Cherry Street ahead of the morning rush hour.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2024.