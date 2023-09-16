Four people seriously injured in early morning shooting in downtown Toronto

September 16, 2023 at 10 h 24 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Four people are in hospital after an early morning shooting in downtown Toronto.

Police were called to the area of Dundas and Sherbourne Streets around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found four victims.

In a tweet, police say one person is in life-threatening condition, two are listed in critical condition and one is in serious condition.

Police say there is no suspect information currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2023.

