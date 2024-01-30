Four teens charged after fire destroys only school in northwestern Ont. First Nation

January 29, 2024 at 20 h 21 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Four teens charged after fire destroys only school in northwestern Ont. First Nation

FORT HOPE, Ont. — Four teens have been charged in connection with a fire that destroyed a northwestern Ontario First Nation’s only school last week.

Nishnawbe Aski police say the suspects are three boys aged 13, 14 and 17, and a 13-year-old girl.

They are each facing multiple charges, including arson with disregard for human life and arson with damage to property.

Police say the 17-year-old is also charged with possession of break-in instruments and assaulting a peace officer. None of the teens can be identified due to their age.

Police say the fire broke out Thursday morning at the John C. Yesno Education Centre in Eabametoong First Nation.

Eabametoong’s chief and band council have said the community is devastated by the loss of the school, which will affect about 300 students from junior kindergarten to Grade 9.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 29, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Northwestern Ontario First Nation ‘alerted’ to 22 areas of potential historic remains
Ontario News

Northwestern Ontario First Nation ‘alerted’ to 22 areas of potential historic remains

WAUZHUSHK ONIGUM NATION — A First Nation in northwestern Ontario says it has found 22 areas where human…

Ontario News

Two teens arrested after fire destroys First Nation’s only school: chief and council

FORT HOPE, Ont. — A northwestern Ontario First Nation says two teens have been arrested in connection…

Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisis
Ontario News

Northern Ontario First Nations call for help amid mental health crisis

TORONTO — Several First Nations and health officials in northern Ontario are asking for help after…