Fourth shooting in two months hits Richmond Hill, Ont., theatre, police release video

Police have released video of what they say is the fourth shooting since mid-May to target a Richmond Hill, Ont., cinema, as investigators appeal for more information.

Yet, York Regional Police say the latest movie theatre attacks are not believed to be linked to a similar spate of shootings in January that targeted the same cinema and others across the Greater Toronto Area.

Police say officers were called shortly after 3 a.m. to the area of East Beaver Creek and Highway 7 after a report someone had fired shots at the front entrance of a cinema.

In video released by police, a blue sedan pulls into view and a person sitting in the rear passenger-side window sticks a gun out the window and fires five shots before the car drives off.

York Regional Police say the same theatre was shot at on three separate occasions in May, and Const. James Dickson says investigators believe the latest incident is connected to weekend shootings in Toronto.

But he says investigators do not believe it’s linked to January shootings that an Ontario film distributor had separately alleged was connected to an intimidation campaign by other film distributors to prevent popular South Indian movies from appearing in GTA theatres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.