Frank Stronach accused of sexually assaulting three complainants: document

Canadian businessman and billionaire Frank Stronach is accused of sexually assaulting three different complainants in alleged incidents that took place in Toronto and Aurora, Ont., a court document filed this week shows.

The document, which details the charges against the 91-year-old, says the alleged incidents took place in 1980, 1986 and last year.

Peel Regional Police said last week that Stronach had been charged with one count of rape, one count of indecent assault on a female, one count of forcible confinement and two counts of sexual assault, but gave few details on the allegations.

The court document filed this week says Stronach was ordered to surrender his passports and to not communicate with any of the three complainants.

Stronach’s lawyer Brian Greenspan has said his client “categorically denies the allegations of impropriety” against him and looks forward to “the opportunity to fully respond to the charges and to maintain his legacy.”

Stronach rose to prominence in corporate Canada as the founder and former chief executive of one of the country’s largest auto parts manufacturers, Magna International. A spokesperson for Magna said last week that Stronach gave up control of the company more than a decade ago and is no longer affiliated with it.

Stronach resigned as Magna’s chairman in 2011 and then stepped down from the board entirely the following year, when he founded a political party called Team Stronach in his native Austria.

Stronach became one of Canada’s wealthiest people by creating Magna in his garage in 1957 and building it into one of the world’s largest suppliers of auto parts.

He also founded The Stronach Group, a company that specializes in horse racing, as well as founding Stronach International in 2018, a company focusing on organic foods and “micro-electric mobility.”

Police have said Stronach was released on conditions and is set to appear at a Brampton, Ont., courthouse on July 8.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.