Fraud in auto, credit card, mortgage sectors rise amid interest rate hikes: study

September 21, 2023 at 16 h 07 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Fraud in auto, credit card, mortgage sectors rise amid interest rate hikes: study

TORONTO — New data suggests an uptick in fraud in the auto, credit card and mortgage sectors is driven by growing financial pressures on consumers and by fraudsters using bold schemes.

An Equifax Canada report shows fraud in the automotive sector has surged 28 per cent, year-over-year, while the credit cards saw a jump of 37.9 per cent. The mortgage sector saw an 18.8 per cent increase in the fraud rate.

Carl Davies, head of fraud and identity at Equifax Canada, says if interest rates remain high, the trends in fraudulent activities could accelerate in the months ahead.

He says factors such as the supply chain woes in the auto industry have also encouraged fraudsters and thieves to be more brazen in targeting auto dealerships, alongside identity fraud in applications.

Davies says auto theft rings are more cunning than ever in using convincing fake identification and auto dealers should improve their verification processes to prevent fraud.

The report says fraudsters are using synthetic identities, which are a combination of real and fake details, making up for 68.5 per cent of all fraudulent credit card applications.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ottawa gives Food Banks Canada $17.9M for pilot to provide period products
Ontario News

Ottawa gives Food Banks Canada $17.9M for pilot to provide period products

TORONTO — The federal government has tasked Food Banks Canada with handing out free menstrual products…

Competition Ltd.: Why big banks dominate Canada’s financial landscape
Ontario News

Competition Ltd.: Why big banks dominate Canada’s financial landscape

TORONTO — Whether you're catching a flight, opening a new bank account or picking up groceries, a small…