Freedom Mobile launches service in 50 Alberta and B.C. areas as expansion continues

TORONTO — Freedom Mobile is launching in 50 cities across B.C. and Alberta as part of its parent company’s aggressive expansion since acquiring the carrier last year.

Quebecor Inc. says Freedom Mobile, a subsidiary of its Videotron brand, is now available to residents in areas such as Chilliwack, Hope, Revelstoke and Salmon Arm, B.C., as well as Camrose, Wetaskiwin and Edson, Alta.

Freedom Mobile is operating as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) in those regions through a framework that allows regional providers to compete across Canada using networks built by large companies for a fee.

Videotron bought the carrier for $2.85 billion in April 2023 in a spinoff move associated with Rogers Communications Inc.’s takeover of Shaw, which agreed to sell Freedom Mobile to ease competition concerns.

As part of the conditions of that deal imposed by the federal government, Videotron agreed to offer plans at least 20 per cent lower than those of its competitors, spend $150 million to upgrade Freedom Mobile’s network, and expand mobile service into Manitoba through the MVNO framework.

Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau says Freedom Mobile is heeding the long-held demands of Canadian consumers for more wireless competition.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2024.

