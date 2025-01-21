Freeland attempts to put some distance between herself and an unpopular PM Trudeau

OTTAWA — Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland is attempting to distance herself from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his record as she competes for his job.

In an interview with CP24 on Monday, Freeland said she found herself disagreeing with Trudeau more often in recent months and ultimately decided the government was on the wrong path.

“For me, this campaign has been a real liberation,” she said. “It is great to be able to say exactly what I think, to speak as a leader and speak in my own voice. I am loving it.”

Freeland quit cabinet in December after playing central roles in it since Trudeau won his majority mandate in 2015.

Her departure as finance minister came after Trudeau told her he planned to replace her in that role with former central banker Mark Carney once she had delivered the fall economic statement in the House of Commons.

When asked what she would do differently as prime minister if she found herself in a dispute with a cabinet minister, Freeland said she would never have done something like that.

“I wouldn’t tell my finance minister I was going to fire her the day after she delivered the fall economic statement. I probably wouldn’t say that three days before she was supposed to deliver it,” she said. “Step one, right?”

Freeland also said she would have made dealing with President Donald Trump and his trade threats the overriding priority driving Ottawa’s decision-making.

She gave the interview the same day Trump was sworn into office and has chosen to pitch herself to Liberal voters as the best person to take on Trump in trade negotiations.

Trump has threatened across-the-board tariffs against Canada that could severely damage the economy.

Freeland also defended committing to eliminating the consumer carbon price, despite backing the policy throughout her time in government.

“No more consumer-facing carbon tax,” she told CP24 on Monday morning.

That’s something the Conservatives won’t let her shake. Branding her as “Carbon Tax Chrystia,” they have been pointing out the various times when she promoted and defended the controversial levy in government.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said in Montebello, Que., on Monday that he’s talking with the Liberal leadership candidates to press them to define their preferred alternatives to consumer carbon pricing.

“If you’re not moving ahead with this particular element, what (is it) you will put in place to ensure that Canada can continue to fight climate change and to make sure that we can reach our 2030 target?” he said.

Freeland is competing for the Liberal leadership with Carney and former cabinet minister Karina Gould, along with several other candidates.

Candidates have until Thursday to declare their intention to run and pay the first $50,000 deposit required to enter the race.

Gould said she raised enough funds within 24 hours of her campaign launch Sunday morning to pay that deposit.

Candidates ultimately have to pay a total of $350,000 to be included on the leadership ballot.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.