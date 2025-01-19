Freeland set to launch Liberal leadership campaign ahead of Trump’s swearing-in

January 19, 2025
Kyle Duggan, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland is set to officially kick off today her campaign to become the next Liberal party leader.

She’s launching her bid for the party’s top job a month after quitting cabinet over a falling out with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Her campaign launch in Toronto comes just a day ahead of U.S. president-elect Donald Trump being sworn into office.

Freeland is attempting to use her experience successfully negotiating with the first Trump White House to distinguish herself from other leadership candidates, who include former central banker Mark Carney.

Government House leader Karina Gould is launching her own campaign today in her hometown of Burlington, Ont., positioning herself as the best candidate to rebuild the party.

Candidates only have until Jan. 23 to declare they are running and begin a series of entry fee payments to the party so they can join the race.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2025.

