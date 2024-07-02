Funeral held for mother, two children found dead in rural home near Windsor

HARROW, ONT. — A funeral home in Windsor, Ont., says a mother and her two children, who were found dead in a rural residence last month, have been buried.

Families First Funeral Home says that 41-year-old Carly Walsh, her 13-year-old daughter Madison and eight-year-old son Hunter were buried today following visitations on Monday.

Ontario Provincial Police said they went to a home in the community of Harrow on June 20 after receiving a request to check on the well-being of someone inside and found four people dead.

They later identified those found as Carly, Madison and Hunter Walsh as well as 42-year-old Steven Walsh, who was a member of the same family.

Police have not released further details on the investigation.

Essex Mayor Sherry Bondy said the loss has left the community reeling.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2024.