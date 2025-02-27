Gabbie Hughes scores in overtime to give the Charge a 5-4 victory over the Sirens

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Gabbie Hughes scored her second goal of the game 36 seconds into overtime to give the Ottawa Charge a 5-4 victory over the New York Sirens on Wednesday night in the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

Emily Clark, Shiann Darkangelo and Taylor House also scored for the Charge. Emerance Maschmeyer made 27 saves.

Sarah Fillier, Alex Carpenter, Ella Shelton and Abby Roque scored for New York, and Corinne Schroeder stopped 28 shots. The Sirens have lost eight in a row.

Takeaways

Sirens: Shelton is fifth among PWHL defenders in scoring with 11 points (six goals, five assists) in 15 games.

Charge: Clark extended her points streak to seven games with her third-period goal.

Key moment

With under two minutes left in regulation, Ottawa defender Zoe Boyd blocked a shot to stop a rush and help send the game to overtime.

Key stat

House had her first career goal and point, deflecting a shot from fellow first-year player Stephanie Markowski.

Up next

The Sirens are at Boston on Wednesday night. The Charge will face Minnesota on Friday, March 7 in Raleigh, North Carolina, as part of the nine-game PWHL Takeover Tour.

