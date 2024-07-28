Gausman leads Toronto to win over Rangers as Blue Jays trade Jansen

TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays traded veteran catcher Danny Jansen to the Boston Red Sox for prospects as starter Kevin Gausman was putting the final touches on a brilliant 118-pitch complete game win against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

As Gausman and the Blue Jays marched to a 7-3 victory before 35,917 at Rogers Centre, the Red Sox landed the 29-year-old Jansen, the longest-tenured Blue Jay at seven years.

“It’s a lot of mixed emotions, but I’m excited,” said Jansen, who saw his trade destination on a television in the clubhouse after the game.

His contract expires after this season.

“I’ve spent this year focusing on trying to control what I can control. I focused on winning, competing.”

In return, the Blue Jays received High-A Greenville infielder Cutter Coffey, 20, double-A Portland infielder Eddinson Paulino, 22, and 19-year-old pitcher Gilberto Batista of the Florida Complex League.

“(Jansen’s) been a staple in this lineup, in this stadium, on this field,” Gausman said. “We’re going to miss him for sure.

“I understand the business, but he’s a hell of a person. He’s a hell of a baseball player.”

Jansen did not play on Saturday.

Gausman (9-8) gave up three runs on four hits and three walks with eight strikeouts in his third career complete game.

He didn’t allow a run after the third inning and retired 20 of the last 21 Rangers he faced to give the Blue Jays (48-56) two straight wins in their series against Texas (51-54) and their fourth win in eight games since the all-star break.

“I thought that he just executed at an extremely high level, and when his split is carrying the zone you see the Cy Young Award candidate coming out,” Toronto manager John Schneider said.

Daulton Varsho sparked a four-inning first inning with a three-run homer.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who had three of his team’s 15 hits and scored three times, reached base on a two-out infield hit in the first inning. Justin Turner followed with a single to left to set the stage for Varsho’s 12th.

Alejandro Kirk followed with a sharp single to centre. He scored two batters later on Ernie Clement’s single.

The Blue Jays sent 10 batters to the plate in the opening inning, knocking off the mound starter Michael Lorenzen (5-6) after he walked the No. 9 hitter, rookie Steward Berroa.

The Rangers snatched a 1-0 lead after former Toronto infielder Marcus Semien tripled down the right-field line to start the game. He scored on a wild pitch.

The visitors pulled to within one with a two-run third inning. Semien walked and scored on a Wyatt Langford double. Langford scored on a single off Davis Schneider’s glove from Adolis Garcia.

The Blue Jays added runs in the fifth, sixth and ninth innings. Kirk, who also enjoyed a three-hit game, smacked a run-scoring single in the fifth. Berroa, who had his first career hit with a leadoff double in the sixth, scored on Horwitz’s sacrifice fly.

Turner’s third hit, a double to left, pushed Guerrero to third in the ninth. Varsho scored his teammate with a sacrifice fly and his fourth RBI.

TOMMY JOHN FOR RICKY

Schneider confirmed Blue Jays prospect Ricky Tiedemann will undergo Tommy John surgery on Tuesday. He likely will miss most of the 2025 season.

A candidate for Toronto’s rotation next season, the 21-year-old lefty departed from an outing with Triple-A Buffalo on July 10 with left forearm tightness.

Tiedemann was the Blue Jays’ third-round draft pick in 2021.

PEARSON TRADED

The Blue Jays dealt reliever Nate Pearson to the Chicago Cubs for a pair of double-A Tennessee teammates in 22-year-old outfielder Yohendrick Pinango and 23-year-old shortstop Josh Rivera.

This deal came a day after reliever Yimi Garcia was moved to the Seattle Mariners for two prospects.

The trade deadline is Tuesday.

ON DECK

Jose Berrios (8-8) will start for the Blue Jays in the finale of the three-game set against Texas on Sunday. The Rangers will counter with Jon Gray (5-4).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2024.