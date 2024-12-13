Gavin Bryant’s overtime winner gives Petes a 4-3 victory over Generals

The Canadian Press
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Gavin Bryant scored the overtime winner to give the Peterborough Petes a 4-3 win over the Oshawa Generals in Ontario Hockey League play on Thursday night.

Martin Matejicek, Colin Fitzgerald and Jonathan Melee had the other goals for the Petes.

Luke Torrance, Colby Barlow and Zackary Sandhu tallied for Oshawa.

ICEDOGS 7 BATTALION 3

NORTH BAY – Ryan Roobroeck had a hat trick as the Niagara Icedogs topped the North Bay Battalion.

Andrei Loshko scored twice for Niagara.

Icedogs netminder Owen Flores saved 54 of 57 shots.

SPITFIRES 5 OTTERS 1

WINDSOR – AJ Spellacy scored twice as the Windsor Spitfires defeated the Erie Otters.

Liam Greentree also had two goals for the Spitfires.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.

