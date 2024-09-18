General Motors and Unifor reach tentative agreement at CAMI plant

LONDON, Ont. — General Motors Canada and Unifor reached a tentative agreement Wednesday at the company’s CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont.

Details of the new contract, which is subject to ratification, were not immediately available.

The union had said when the contract began that its priorities would be wages, job security and better pension plans.

“We had very clear goals heading into bargaining set by our members and I believe that we have reached a tentative agreement that reflects those goals,” said Mike Van Boekel, Unifor Local 88 plant chair.

Unifor represents about 1,300 employees at the plant.

The workers build Chevrolet BrightDrop electric delivery vans and battery modules.

The union says a ratification meeting is set for Sunday.

The tentative agreement follows a deal last year between Unifor and GM that covered workers at the company’s assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont., engine and transmission plant in St. Catharines, Ont., and a parts distribution centre in Woodstock, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2024.