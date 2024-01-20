George makes 34 saves for the shutout as Owen Sound blanks Kingston 3-0

January 20, 2024 at 5 h 48 min
The Canadian Press
KINGSTON, Ont. — Carter George made 34 saves for the shutout as Owen Sound downed Kingston 3-0 in Ontario Hockey League play Friday night.

Declan Waddick scored a pair of goals and Ethan Burroughs added a single. 

Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari stopped 21 shots.

KNIGHTS 4 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER – Easton Cowan scored twice as the London Knights topped the Kitchener Rangers.

Jacob Julien and Kasper Halttunen each scored once for London.

SPIRIT 4 67s 2

OTTAWA – Michael Misa had a goal and an assist to help the Saginaw Spirit beat the Ottawa 67s.

Zayne Parekh also had a goal and an assist for the Spirit.

GREYHOUNDS 9 STING 1

SARNIA – Andrew Gibson scored a goal and added two assists as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds dumped the Sarnia Sting.

The Greyhounds had a balanced scoring attack with eight other players adding singles.

BATTALION 4 STEELHEADS 3

MISSISSAUGA – Ethan Procyszyn scored the overtime winner as the Battalion edged the Steelheads.

Dalyn Wakely scored twice for North Bay.

OTTERS 7 WOLVES 3

SUDBURY – Brett Bressette scored a pair of goals as the Erie Otters downed the Sudbury Wolves.

Bruce McDonald, Carey Terrance, Kaleb Smith, Ondrej Molnar and Martin Misiak also scored for Erie.

GENERALS 7 PETES 1

OSHAWA – Calum Ritchie and Beckett Sennecke had two goals apiece as the the Oshawa Generals topped the Peterborough Petes.

Generals goaltender Jacob Oster saved 14 of 15 shots.

STORM 5 FIREBIRDS 3

GUELPH – Brody Crane scored twice as the Guelph Storm defeated the Flint Firebirds.

Michael Buchinger, Max Namestnikov and Braeden Bowman had the other goals for Guelph.

This roundup was  generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024. 

