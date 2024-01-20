George makes 34 saves for the shutout as Owen Sound blanks Kingston 3-0

KINGSTON, Ont. — Carter George made 34 saves for the shutout as Owen Sound downed Kingston 3-0 in Ontario Hockey League play Friday night.
Declan Waddick scored a pair of goals and Ethan Burroughs added a single.
Frontenacs goaltender Mason Vaccari stopped 21 shots.
KNIGHTS 4 RANGERS 2
KITCHENER – Easton Cowan scored twice as the London Knights topped the Kitchener Rangers.
Jacob Julien and Kasper Halttunen each scored once for London.
SPIRIT 4 67s 2
OTTAWA – Michael Misa had a goal and an assist to help the Saginaw Spirit beat the Ottawa 67s.
Zayne Parekh also had a goal and an assist for the Spirit.
GREYHOUNDS 9 STING 1
SARNIA – Andrew Gibson scored a goal and added two assists as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds dumped the Sarnia Sting.
The Greyhounds had a balanced scoring attack with eight other players adding singles.
BATTALION 4 STEELHEADS 3
MISSISSAUGA – Ethan Procyszyn scored the overtime winner as the Battalion edged the Steelheads.
Dalyn Wakely scored twice for North Bay.
OTTERS 7 WOLVES 3
SUDBURY – Brett Bressette scored a pair of goals as the Erie Otters downed the Sudbury Wolves.
Bruce McDonald, Carey Terrance, Kaleb Smith, Ondrej Molnar and Martin Misiak also scored for Erie.
GENERALS 7 PETES 1
OSHAWA – Calum Ritchie and Beckett Sennecke had two goals apiece as the the Oshawa Generals topped the Peterborough Petes.
Generals goaltender Jacob Oster saved 14 of 15 shots.
STORM 5 FIREBIRDS 3
GUELPH – Brody Crane scored twice as the Guelph Storm defeated the Flint Firebirds.
Michael Buchinger, Max Namestnikov and Braeden Bowman had the other goals for Guelph.
—
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19, 2024.