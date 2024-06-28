George Springer hits 2 three-run homers as Blue Jays beat slumping Yankees 9-2

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer had three hits, including a pair of three-run homers, and José Berríos pitched seven strong innings as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the slumping New York Yankees 9-2 on Thursday night.

The loss was New York’s season-worst fourth straight and ninth in 11 games, dropping the Yankees out of first place in the AL East. They are percentage points behind Baltimore.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added a solo home run, his 11th, as Toronto won its second straight after losing the previous seven.

Berríos (7-6) went 0-3 in three starts against New York last season. This time, he allowed two runs on two hits, walked three and struck out a season-best eight.

The Yankees opened June with five straight wins, capping an eight-game streak. They are 7-12 since. New York has been outscored 30-11 in the past three games and 61-26 in its last seven.

“Look, clearly we’ve got to execute better,” manager Aaron Boone said. “We’ve got to make better decisions about pitch selection in certain situations, and we’ve got to get it right. I’m confident that we will.”

New York sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge finished a combined 0 for 7 with four strikeouts in the opener of a four-game series. Earlier in the day, Judge was elected a starter for the July 16 All-Star Game.

Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer for the Yankees, who had been one of four teams that hadn’t lost four straight this season. Cleveland, Milwaukee and Philadelphia have yet to lose four in a row.

Springer came in batting .196 with six home runs, two of which he hit on the first two days of the season. The veteran outfielder also homered in Tuesday’s win at Boston.

“There’s been a lot of stuff I’ve been trying to do to get myself in a position to help us win,” Springer said. “I’m never going to quit.”

Springer drilled a 391-foot drive into the second deck in Toronto’s five-run first inning, then added a 434-foot shot to center in the second.

Springer reached 250 career home runs with his second of the night. It was his first multi-homer game of the season and the 22nd of his career.

“That’s what we’ve known from George,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said.

Both of Springer’s homers came against Carlos Rodón. The struggling left-hander has allowed eight runs in back-to-back outings and 21 runs over his past three starts, all losses.

Rodón (9-5) gave up 10 hits and matched a career worst by allowing eight earned runs in five innings. He walked one and struck out eight.

“They put some really good swings on some fastballs tonight that I didn’t execute,” Rodón said. “It was not fun.”

Boone agreed that Rodón has been hurt by the fastball during his losing streak.

“There’s no question people are selling out to that a little bit and having some success,” Boone said. “They’ve slugged it and that’s hurt him in these few outings.”

Phil Bickford left the bullpen and started jogging in when Boone came to the mound in the fifth, but Bickford turned around after Rodón talked Boone into letting him finish the inning.

“I just wanted to get through five for the bullpen and prove something to myself,” Rodón said. “Even though I got knocked down, I can get back up.”

Toronto’s first five batters all reached safely and scored.

New York second baseman Gleyber Torres sat for the second straight day after also sitting out Wednesday’s road loss to the Mets.

“When you don’t do the right thing for the team, it’s not that easy,” Torres said. “I’m trying to compete really hard, trying to get things right.”

Boone said Torres could return Friday.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa was hit by pitches in the first, second and eighth innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: INF DJ LeMahieu (rest) was held out of the starting lineup. … RHP Scott Effross (back surgery) struck out two in a scoreless inning at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

UP NEXT

LHP Yusei Kikuchi (4-7, 4.00 ERA) is scheduled to start for Toronto on Friday against former Blue Jays right-hander Marcus Stroman (7-3, 3.15).

A previous version of this story was revised to correct the day of the week.

