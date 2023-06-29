Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring

June 29, 2023 at 0 h 39 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Associated Press
Comment count:
Giants’ Conforto leaves after an inning because of a tight left hamstring

TORONTO (AP) — San Francisco Giants outfielder Michael Conforto left Wednesday night at Toronto after an inning because of a tight left hamstring.

Conforto fielded four balls in Toronto’s five-run first inning, running into the wall in foul territory to make a catch on Matt Chapman’s fly ball.

Austin Slater pinch hit when Conforto’s turn came up for the first time in the top of the second inning.

Conforto signed a $36 million, two-year deal to play in San Francisco last January. He came in batting .236 with a team-high 12 home runs and 42 RBIs in 70 games.

Conforto hit .255 with 132 home runs and 396 RBIs over parts of seven seasons with the New York Mets before joining the Giants.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Toronto Blue Jays look to make strides after inconsistent first half

TORONTO — At the baseball season's midway point, the Toronto Blue Jays find themselves hovering near…

Ontario won’t declare intimate partner violence an epidemic following inquest
Ontario News

Ontario won’t declare intimate partner violence an epidemic following inquest

TORONTO — Ontario has rejected calls from an inquest into the deaths of three women at the hands of…