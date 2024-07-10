Gilgeous-Alexander, Murray headline Canada’s Olympic men’s basketball team

TORONTO — Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray headline a Canadian men’s basketball team heavy with NBA experience that will compete at this summer’s Paris Olympics.

Canada Basketball and the Canadian Olympic Committee announced the roster Wednesday, with 11 of the 12 players named boasting playing time in the world’s premier basketball league.

Hamilton’s Gilgeous-Alexander starred as Canada qualified for the Olympics at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, ending the tournament with a win over the United States in the bronze-medal game.

Team captain Kelly Olynyk and RJ Barret will represent the Toronto Raptors on Canada’s roster, which also includes World Cup standout Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets and defensive stalwart Luguentz Dort of the Thunder.

Canada’s men’s basketball team will be making its first Olympic appearance since finishing seventh at the 2000 Sydney Games.

Basketball will take place July 27 to Aug. 11.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.