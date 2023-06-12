Giller Foundation launches scholarship for students studying writing, literature

June 12, 2023 at 14 h 29 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Giller Foundation launches scholarship for students studying writing, literature

TORONTO — The Giller Foundation has launched a new scholarship for Black, Indigenous and racialized high school grads pursuing an education in creative writing and literature.

Each year, three students will receive the $10,000 scholarship, which is co-sponsored by Mantella Corporation.

The Giller Mantella Scholarship for Black, Indigenous and Racialized Students is set to run for three years, and organizers say it could be extended.

Giller Foundation Executive Director Elana Rabinovitch says the organizers wanted to promote diversity and create an opportunity for students who may not have access to traditional financial aid.

The Giller Foundation administers the Scotiabank Giller Prize, Canada’s largest literary purse.

Scholarship Partners Canada, a division of Universities Canada, will administer the scholarship on behalf of The Giller Foundation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Nearly 350 firefighters from the E.U. will help battle relentless Canadian wildfires
Ontario News

Nearly 350 firefighters from the E.U. will help battle relentless Canadian wildfires

A battalion of nearly 350 firefighters from the European Union will soon be on the ground in Quebec to…

‘The worst possible system:’ Critics call for reforms to Toronto’s mayoral election
Ontario News

‘The worst possible system:’ Critics call for reforms to Toronto’s mayoral election

TORONTO — When Torontonians enter the polling booth on June 26 to elect a new mayor, they will stare…