Giller Foundation launches scholarship for students studying writing, literature

TORONTO — The Giller Foundation has launched a new scholarship for Black, Indigenous and racialized high school grads pursuing an education in creative writing and literature.

Each year, three students will receive the $10,000 scholarship, which is co-sponsored by Mantella Corporation.

The Giller Mantella Scholarship for Black, Indigenous and Racialized Students is set to run for three years, and organizers say it could be extended.

Giller Foundation Executive Director Elana Rabinovitch says the organizers wanted to promote diversity and create an opportunity for students who may not have access to traditional financial aid.

The Giller Foundation administers the Scotiabank Giller Prize, Canada’s largest literary purse.

Scholarship Partners Canada, a division of Universities Canada, will administer the scholarship on behalf of The Giller Foundation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.