Girard scores 21 points as Clemson beats TCU 74-66, extending unbeaten start to nine

TORONTO (AP) — Joseph Girard III scored 21 points, PJ Hall had 17 and No. 24 Clemson extended its unbeaten start to the season by beating TCU 74-66 on Saturday.

Ian Schieffelin had 14 points, nine rebounds and a team-high five assists as Clemson (9-0) pulled away in the second half to remain undefeated in four all-time meetings with TCU.

“Really proud of our team,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said. “We knew that we had a chance to have a really good team this year if the guys just came together and stayed coachable and hungry, and they’ve done that. Obviously Joe has been a big part of it.”

Girard made 5 of 13 attempts, including 3 of 8 from beyond the arc.

“The guys did a good job of finding me all day,” Girard said.

Girard, who joined Clemson this season after four seasons with Syracuse, topped 20 points for the third time.

“He’s done an unbelievable job of assimilating with our team,” Brownell said. “Our guys have welcomed him with open arms and made him feel like he’s a big part of it.”

RJ Godfrey had 10 rebounds for the Tigers, who led by as many as 16.

“RJ was terrific today,” Brownell said. “I thought his athleticism defensively was really good. He guarded a lot of their front-court athletes really well.”

Toronto-born Emanuel Miller led the Horned Frogs with 16 points but TCU (7-1) lost for the first time after starting the season with seven straight wins.

Miller called it “a special feeling” to play in front of family, friends and former coaches, but wasn’t as pleased with his team’s performance against the unbeaten Tigers. TCU shot 3 for 16 from 3-point range, going 1 for 7 from distance after the break. TCU’s starters were a combined 0 for 11 from outside.

“A lot of things didn’t work for us tonight,” Miller said. “We didn’t execute on defense and defense leads to offense. When you’re not getting stops on defense, that can play a part in your offense.”

Micah Peavy scored 12 points and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 10 for TCU. The Horned Frogs went more than seven minutes between made field goals in the second half.

“We clearly weren’t as good as Clemson tonight and we got what we deserved,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “I know we’re going to get better for it.”

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: Brownell said he was pleased with his team’s performance after a busy week, adding that the Tigers were “pretty emotionally spent and physically drained” after Wednesday’s home win over South Carolina. Clemson traveled to Canada on Thursday and had a walk-through that day, followed by a brief workout Friday, but didn’t hold a full practice before facing the Horned Frogs.

TCU: The Horned Frogs hadn’t played since a one-point win at Georgetown last Saturday, and Dixon was upset that his team couldn’t capitalize on that rest advantage. “We had a week to prepare,” Dixon said. “This performance we put out there is pretty disappointing.”

UP NEXT

TCU: Host Arizona State next Saturday night.

Clemson: Visit Memphis next Saturday.

