Girl, 8, and father found dead in Oshawa home after apparent murder-suicide: police

November 14, 2022 — Changed at 17 h 40 min on November 14, 2022
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
OSHAWA, Ont. — An eight-year-old girl is dead following what police say is an alleged murder-suicide in an Oshawa, Ont., home.

The Durham Regional Police Service says officers responded to a home around 8 a.m. on Saturday following a 911 call.

Police say they found a 38-year-old man and his eight-year-old daughter dead in the home.

The force says current evidence points to a murder-suicide, with no outstanding suspects.

The names of the dead are being withheld at the request of the family.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2022.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

