Global touts updated takes on ‘Matlock,’ ‘Robyn Hood’ as it details fall/winter plans

TORONTO — A modernized take on the Robin Hood legend, a gender-swapped “Matlock” and a show revolving around a “Good Wife” fan favourite are among the highlights of Global’s upcoming TV lineup.

Corus’s flagship channel revealed a fall and winter schedule partly anchored by updated takes of past hits, including the CBS reboot of legal classic “Matlock” with Kathy Bates in the titular role, and CBS’s “The Good Wife” spinoff “Elsbeth” starring Carrie Preston.

Also on deck is the homegrown series “Robyn Hood,” billed as a “contemporary re-imagining” from acclaimed Canadian music video director and filmmaker Julien Christian Lutz, also known as Director X.

The eight-episode, one-hour series stars Jessye Romeo, Nykeem Provo and Ian Matthews.

Also coming to Global is the Fox medical drama “Doc,” based on a successful Italian format, the CBS comedy “Poppa’s House” starring Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr., and 90-minute episodes of CBS’s “Survivor,” back with its 45th season.

Corus Entertainment executive Troy Reeb touted a fall schedule full of “premium content” and top performing reality series as he outlined plans for multiple brands including lifestyles and factual networks, kids channels and streaming platforms.

Global’s 2023/24 season includes returning shows “So Help Me Todd,” the drama “Fire Country,” comedy and awards favourite “Abbott Elementary” and comedy “Ghosts.”

Also back are franchises “FBI” and “NCIS,” with LL Cool J’s character leaving Cali for the Aloha State to appear as a recurring guest on the upcoming season of “NCIS: Hawai’i.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 7, 2023.