GM investing $280 million in Oshawa plant for next generation of pickup trucks

OSHAWA, Ont. — General Motors says it’s investing $280 million in its Oshawa assembly plant to produce its next generation of full-sized internal combustion engine pickup trucks.

The company says in a press release Tuesday that Oshawa plays a critical role in meeting demand for its trucks, and the investment builds on its commitment to Canadian manufacturing. 

It did not provide details on the new trucks or the timing of their launch.

GM invested more than $1.2 billion to reopen production at the plant in 2021 after shutting it down in 2019.  

Unifor president Lana Payne says in a press release that the more than 3,000 union members at the Oshawa plant welcomed the latest announcement. 

GM says since the plant reopened, it has increased production to three shifts, and brought on fifty per cent women in new production hires. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2023.

