GO Transit bus service resumes after tentative contract ended workers’ strike

TORONTO — GO Transit bus service has resumed after the union representing striking workers reached a deal with their employer.

More than 2,200 GO bus operators, station attendants, maintenance workers and other staff walked off the job on Monday, prompting the cancellation of regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587, which represents the workers, announced late Thursday that it had reached a tentative deal with GO Transit operator Metrolinx.

The union said the deal addresses its concerns about safety and contracting-out issues, and members are expected to vote to ratify the contract in the coming days.

Metrolinx said it was pleased the two sides had reached the tentative three-year agreement.

The cancellation of GO bus service had caused headaches for thousands of commuters. GO trains continued to run and stations remained open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2022