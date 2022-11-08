GO Transit bus service suspended for second day, 2,200 workers on strike

November 8, 2022 at 15 h 55 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
GO Transit bus service suspended for second day, 2,200 workers on strike

TORONTO — A strike by GO Transit workers has shut down regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe for a second straight day.

Around 2,200 workers, including bus drivers and station attendants, walked off the job Monday.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 and Metrolinx, which operates GO Transit, have both expressed willingness to return to the negotiating table.

The union says Metrolinx failed to table a deal Sunday that addressed key points around job protections, while Metrolinx says it did not have enough time to respond to new issues the union raised during last-minute weekend negotiations. 

Metrolinx says it’s operating all available GO Trains to help accommodate disrupted riders. 

Negotiations started in April and the union has been working without a contract since June. The union said it’s the first time GO Transit bus operators have gone on strike.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022. 

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

From tweets to ‘toots’: Twitter users flock to alternatives after Musk’s takeover
Ontario News

From tweets to ‘toots’: Twitter users flock to alternatives after Musk’s takeover

TORONTO — Thousands of Twitter users are in search of new places to congregate and share thoughts online…

2,200 GO Transit workers on strike after failed contract talks, no bus service
Ontario News

2,200 GO Transit workers on strike after failed contract talks, no bus service

TORONTO — A strike by GO Transit workers that began Monday shut down regional bus service across the…