GO Transit employees ratify agreement with Metrolinx after four-day strike

November 18, 2022 at 21 h 57 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees says its members have voted to ratify a tentative agreement with Metrolinx.

Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says the three-year deal was passed by 77 per cent of its members Thursday night, and the local’s executive board approved it unanimously.

More than 2,200 GO bus operators, station attendants, maintenance workers and other staff walked off the job on last week, prompting regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe to be cancelled for four days.

Service resumed last weekend after the two sides reached an agreement.

The union says the deal addresses its concerns about safety and contracting-out issues, which were key issues in bargaining.

Metrolinx says it is “very pleased” the union voted in favour the deal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2022.

