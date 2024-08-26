GO Transit operations affected by railway dispute to resume service Monday: Metrolinx

August 25, 2024 at 22 h 10 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
GO Transit operations affected by railway dispute to resume service Monday: Metrolinx

The agency responsible for Ontario’s GO Transit system says a commuter line and train station will resume service as the work stoppage by Canada’s two major railways comes to an end.

Metrolinx spokesperson Andrea Ernesaks says services on the Milton GO line and at Hamilton GO station will start to run again on Monday, but adds there may be some adjustments to schedules throughout the day as the agency restores normal service.

Ernsaks says Metrolinx will also have additional staff and shuttles on hand in the event it needs to deploy them, which she says is standard practice with a schedule change.

Thousands of commuters who use the Milton GO line and the Hamilton GO station were taken by surprise Thursday morning after a countrywide rail lockout by Canadian National Railway Co., and Canadian Pacific Kansas City shut down lines in major metropolitan areas.

The lockout impacted more than 9,000 rail workers, triggering a national work stoppage that affected freight traffic as well as 30,000 commuters in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, who use trains running on CPKC-owned lines.

The stoppage is slated to end first thing Monday after the Canada Industrial Relations Board issued a decision Saturday ordering the companies and their workers to resume operations ahead of binding arbitration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Blue Jays pitcher Chris Bassitt supports teammate Bowden Francis with handmade sign

TORONTO (AP) — After Taylor Ward offered a critical take on Toronto right-hander Bowden Francis’…