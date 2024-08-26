GO Transit operations impacted by railway dispute have resumed: Metrolinx

TORONTO — Thousands of Ontario riders returned to their normal commute after a train line and a station resumed service with the work stoppage by Canada’s two major railways coming to an end.

Metrolinx spokesperson Andrea Ernesaks said services on the Milton GO line and at Hamilton GO station resumed Monday morning.

She has said that there may be some adjustments to schedules throughout the day as the agency restores normal service, but that additional staff and shuttles would be on hand if needed.

Ernesaks said Metrolinx experienced an unrelated signal issue earlier in the morning due to a local hydro outage that caused minor delays.

Commuters who use the Milton GO line and the Hamilton GO station were taken by surprise Thursday morning when a countrywide rail lockout by Canadian National Railway Co., and Canadian Pacific Kansas City shut down lines in major metropolitan areas.

The lockout impacted more than 9,000 rail workers, triggering a national work stoppage that affected freight traffic as well as 30,000 commuters in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, who use trains running on CPKC-owned lines.

The stoppage ended just after midnight on Monday after the Canada Industrial Relations Board issued a decision Saturday ordering the companies and their workers to resume operations ahead of binding arbitration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.