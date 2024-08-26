GO Transit operations impacted by railway dispute to resume this morning: Metrolinx

August 26, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
The Canadian Press
Thousands of Ontario riders will return to their normal commute this morning as a train line and station are set to resume service with the work stoppage by Canada’s two major railways coming to an end.

Metrolinx spokesperson Andrea Ernesaks said Sunday that services on the Milton GO line and at Hamilton GO station would start running again the next day, but added there may be some adjustments to schedules throughout the day as the agency restores normal service.

Ernesaks said Metrolinx will also have additional staff and shuttles on hand in the event it needs to deploy them, which she said is standard practice with a schedule change.

Commuters who use the Milton GO line and the Hamilton GO station were taken by surprise Thursday morning when a countrywide rail lockout by Canadian National Railway Co., and Canadian Pacific Kansas City shut down lines in major metropolitan areas.

The lockout impacted more than 9,000 rail workers, triggering a national work stoppage that affected freight traffic as well as 30,000 commuters in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, who use trains running on CPKC-owned lines.

The stoppage ended just after midnight on Monday after the Canada Industrial Relations Board issued a decision Saturday ordering the companies and their workers to resume operations ahead of binding arbitration.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2024.

