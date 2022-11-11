GO Transit workers reach tentative deal with Metrolinx to end strike

TORONTO — Metrolinx and the union representing GO Transit workers say they reached a tentative deal Thursday to end a strike that cancelled regional bus service across the Greater Golden Horseshoe, causing headaches for commuters.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 says in a release that the more than 2,200 station attendants, bus operators, maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals who walked off the job Monday are expected to vote to ratify the contract in the coming days.

The union says the tentative contract addresses its concerns about safety and contracting out issues.

Metrolinx says in a statement on Twitter that it is pleased they have reached a tentative three-year agreement with the union and that bus service would resume on Saturday.

“This is good news for our ATU employees and our customers,” Metrolinx said. “We look forward to welcoming back our ATU employees and getting our GO buses back on the road.”

The union said a return-to-work plan would soon be posted but that no one would be expected to be back at their normal scheduled shifts on Friday.

“Brothers and sisters, you did it,” the ATU said on Twitter. “By linking arms and walking off the job together, you gave our bargaining team the power to win.”

The union last month pushed back an Oct. 31 strike deadline so that members could vote on a contract offer from Metrolinx. When that proposal was voted down by 81 per cent, the union said it would strike Monday.

The union had accused Metrolinx of failing to table a written offer in negotiations to address key issues, including commitments to prevent contracting out workers to outside companies and to end the practice of half-time pay for bus drivers on mid-shift layovers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022