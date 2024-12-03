‘Going to take a little time’: Leafs’ Matthews still getting up to speed after injury

TORONTO — Auston Matthews spent nearly a month on the sidelines.

Cut down by an upper-body injury that kept him out of the lineup — and included a trip to Europe to see a specific medical professional — the Maple Leafs captain is two games into his return.

Monday night provided a glimpse of the player Toronto will have when Matthews is back up to speed.

The 27-year-old sniper scored his sixth goal of the season, and first since his return, using his deft touch in the Leafs’ 4-1 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks.

Matthews had three shots and added a trio of hits across 19 minutes 43 seconds of action after picking up two assists Saturday.

“Just try to get better, feel better each game,” he said. “Just continue to get my legs back, the lungs back, and just get back in game shape.”

Matthews led the NHL with an eye-popping 69 goals last season — the most by a single player in more than 30 years — but didn’t look right from the outset of 2024-25.

He was listed as day-to-day after last suiting up Nov. 3. General manager Brad Treliving announced Nov. 19 his best player was in Germany to get some work done on whatever was ailing him during a light part of its schedule.

“He’s gonna be an elite, elite player — one of the best in the world,” said Leafs centre John Tavares, who also scored Monday. “Such a special talent. Great hands there on the goal. A big one to get us going. He’ll only get better.”

Toronto head coach Craig Berube, whose team has four games this week, said it’s clear Matthews isn’t yet back up to speed.

“It’s going to take a little time,” Berube said. “Practice time … which is going to be difficult with the schedule, but he’s working at it. He’ll get there. I’ve got no worries.”

Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz said Matthews is noticeable all over the ice — even if he’s currently below his own lofty standard.

“He’s so smart, he’s so strong on his stick,” said the netminder. “You can always rely on him to be in the right position in the defensive zone, and he’s always a threat in the offensive zone.”

Toronto centre Fraser Minten, back after suffering a high ankle sprain in September before being recalled from the minors with the club down a boatload of injured forwards, said Matthews’ path to success is clear.

“He’s unbelievably talented, but it comes from consistent work,” said the rookie. “He’s a great guy to look up to, great guy to lead this team.

“His success speaks for itself.”

IMPRESSIVE RETURN

Minten has two goals and two assists in five games with the Leafs. The 20-year-old played four contests with the club last season before being returned to junior.

“Such a cerebral player,” Matthews said. “Maybe not the fastest guy, not the biggest and strongest guy, but I think the way he’s able to adapt his game for what the situation presents just really stands out.”

CREASE TANDEM

Stolarz made 27 saves to improve to 8-4-2 this season with a .924 save percentage and 2.23 goals-against average. Goaltending partner Joseph Woll, meanwhile, is 6-2-0 with a .923 save percentage and a 2.13 GAA.

“They’ve got a great relationship,” Berube said. “They really are tight, and that goes a long way for everybody in the room. That camaraderie is important.”

LINEUP ISSUE

The Leafs wanted Minten at centre alongside Steven Lorentz and Nick Robertson for the opening faceoff, but Matthews was announced in the building.

Fearing an infraction for icing an incorrect starting lineup — the Nashville Predators were assessed a two-minute penalty for a similar mixup last month — a confused Berube discussed it with one of the referees, who instructed him to send Matthews over the boards.

So what happened?

“These computers screw everything up,” Berube said to laughs from reporters. “I used to write (the lineup) out on paper. I’d rather do that.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

___

