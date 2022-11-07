Gold Fields stands by offer to buy Yamana Gold despite rival takeover bid

November 7, 2022 at 15 h 24 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Gold Fields stands by offer to buy Yamana Gold despite rival takeover bid

TORONTO — Gold Fields Ltd. is standing by its offer to buy Yamana Gold Inc. in the face of a rival offer for the gold miner by Pan American Silver Corp. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd.

The company says it believes its offer for Yamana remains strategically and financially superior.

Gold Fields has offered 0.6 of a Gold Fields share or Gold Fields American depositary share for each Yamana share.

Gold Fields chief executive Chris Griffith says the company believes the highly complementary fit of Yamana’s operating assets and its extensive pipeline of future growth projects will create significant near-term and long-term value.

Agnico Eagle and Pan American Silver teamed up Friday to make an offer it valued at US$4.8 billion or US$5.02 per Yamana share, based on the closing price of Pan American and Agnico shares on Nov. 3.

Under the proposal, which Yamana has said constitutes a superior proposal, shareholders would receive US$1.04 in cash, 0.1598 of a Pan American share and 0.0376 of an Agnico Eagle share for each Yamana share they hold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:YRI, TSX:AEM, TSX:PAAS)

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Greenbelt housing needed due to rising immigration: Premier Ford
Ontario News

Greenbelt housing needed due to rising immigration: Premier Ford

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford is justifying his proposal to remove land from the environmentally…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,729.34, down…