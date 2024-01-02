Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines acquires minority stake in Canada Nickel

January 2, 2024 at 18 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines acquires minority stake in Canada Nickel

TORONTO — Gold miner Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. has acquired a minority stake in Canada Nickel Co. Ltd. in what it says is an early stage investment in the growing critical minerals sector.

Under the deal, Agnico Eagle says it has bought 19.6 million units of Canada Nickel in a flow-through offering at a price of $1.18 per unit for a total of $23.1 million.

Each unit includes one share of Canada Nickel and 0.35 of a share purchase warrant, which entitles the holder to acquire a share at a set price of $1.77 at any time before Dec. 29, 2026, subject to conditions.

The investment gives Agnico Eagle a 12 per cent stake in Canada Nickel on a non-diluted basis and also gives it a right to maintain its stake in Canada Nickel in future financings and to nominate one person to the company’s board of directors.

Canada’s mining industry has been increasing its focus on critical minerals like copper, nickel and cobalt needed as part of the transition away from fossil fuels.

Canada Nickel, which owns the Crawford nickel-cobalt sulphide project north of Timmins, Ont., raised a total of nearly $34.7 million in its offering.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 2, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AEM, TSXV:CNC)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu
Ontario News

Tim Hortons reveals which three doughnuts will join Dutchie in returning to menu

TORONTO — Canadians who have missed being able to buy blueberry fritters, cinnamon sugar twists and…

Tim Hortons celebrates its 60th birthday in 2024. Here’s a timeline of its history
Ontario News

Tim Hortons celebrates its 60th birthday in 2024. Here’s a timeline of its history

TORONTO — Tim Hortons is considered part of the fabric of Canada, but long before the chain became…