Golf Canada executive and former Argos RB Bryan Crawford named OHL commissioner

TORONTO — Sports executive and former CFL player Bryan Crawford has been named the next commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League.

The major junior league announced in a release Wednesday that Crawford will begin his tenure on Aug. 6.

The 42-year-old Crawford has spent the last six years with Golf Canada as the tournament director for the RBC Canadian Open.

Before that, he held executive roles with Basketball Canada and Ontario University Athletics.

Crawford spent seven seasons (2005-11) as a running back with the Toronto Argonauts before entering sports management.

He appeared in 112 games with the Argonauts and retired as the club’s all-time leader in special teams tackles with 137.

The 42-year-old from Hamilton will take over from longtime commissioner David Branch, who announced last year he would leave the role after this OHL season.

“It is an honour to be named commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League and I am thrilled to be joining one of the great sport institutions in our country,” Crawford said in a statement. “I am excited by the opportunity to build upon the legacy being left by David Branch.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2024.