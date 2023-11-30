Golf Canada introduces collegiate tournament, first NCAA Division I event in Canada

November 29, 2023 — Changed at 17 h 40 min on November 29, 2023
The Canadian Press
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Golf Canada announced the creation of the Canadian Collegiate Invitational tournament on Wednesday.

The event will be held at Öviinbyrd Golf Club in MacTier, Ont. from September 15-17, 2024. It will be the first time that an NCAA Division I men’s golf tournament is played in Canada.

Golf Canada will conduct the tournament that will be co-hosted by Kent State and Penn State. Both of the university teams are led by Canadian head coaches, Jon Mills (Kent State) and Mark Leon (Penn State).

“We are excited to add a new tournament to our amateur championship schedule and we thank Kent State and Penn State for co-hosting this invitational as we welcome some of the top Division I NCAA collegiate programs to compete in Canada for the first time,” said Mary Beth McKenna, Golf Canada’s director of amateur championships and rules.

The tournament will feature NCAA Division I men’s golf teams with prominent Canadian ties along with the team champions of the 2024 Canadian University/College Championship.

Joining the co-hosts from Kent State and Penn State will be Miami University (Ohio), University of Michigan, Michigan State University, University of Missouri, University of Notre Dame, Rutgers University, and Washington State University.

Also competing will be the 2024 Canadian University/College Men’s Team champions crowned next spring at Idylwylde Golf & Country Club in Sudbury, Ont.

In addition, the selection camp tournament for the Team Canada – NextGen boys squad will be contested concurrently at Öviinbyrd  as Canada’s best junior boys look to qualify for the 2025 team. Invitation criteria for the selection camp will be made available early in the new year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.

