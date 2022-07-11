Gordon Lightfoot, Tom Cochrane and standup comedy night join CNE lineup

July 11, 2022 at 17 h 40 min
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Gordon Lightfoot, Tom Cochrane and standup comedy night join CNE lineup

TORONTO — Gordon Lightfoot, Tom Cochrane and Marianas Trench are among the performers set for this year’s comeback at the Canadian National Exhibition.

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the annual end-of-summer event at Toronto’s Exhibition Place is back in action with a full schedule of musicians and a new night of standup comedy.

Shows begin at the CNE’s main Bandshell stage on Aug. 19 with a comedy night featuring Howie Mandel, Ali Hassan, “Canada’s Got Talent” finalist Courtney Gilmour and others.

Then Bruce Cockburn and Hawksley Workman get the music started on Aug. 20, while Marianas Trench and Jocelyn Alice take the stage on Aug. 21.

Other highlights of the schedule include Juno-winning breakthrough group of the year Monowhales and Iskwē on Aug. 23, rock powerhouse JJ Wilde on Aug. 25, singer-songwriter Johnny Reid on Aug. 27, and retro favourites Glass Tiger and the Spoons on Aug. 28.

Lightfoot is slated for Sept. 3 while Cochrane plays on Sept. 4.

All shows are free with admission to the CNE grounds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.

