Gov. Gen. names broadcaster Charles Adler, hospital executive Tracy Muggli to Senate

OTTAWA — Veteran broadcaster Charles Adler and Saskatchewan hospital executive Tracy Muggli are Canada’s latest independent senators, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Saturday.

Adler came to Canada from Hungary as a refugee at a young age and spent more than 50 years as a radio host and journalist.

A news release from the prime minister’s office said Adler, who will represent Manitoba, used his platform to champion human rights and Canadian democracy during his long career.

Muggli is described as a registered social worker, former provincial public servant in the health and social services sectors, and the current executive director of St. Paul’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

Both new senators were appointed by Gov. Gen. Mary Simon after being recommended by the independent advisory board for senate appointments that was created in 2016.

“The Senate of Canada will be stronger with its newest independent senators,” Trudeau said in a news release. “Mr. Adler and Ms. Muggli will put their vast experience and knowledge to work for all Canadians in their new roles.”

The release says the board is guided by “public, transparent, non-partisan, and merit-based criteria” to recommend candidates to the prime minister, who then advises Simon.

A spokesman for the office of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre accused Trudeau of lying about the independent nature of his Senate picks, saying “the reality is that nearly every person he has appointed is in fact a Liberal senator.”

“Today’s appointment of Charles Adler, one of Justin Trudeau’s biggest cheerleaders and most vicious anti-Conservative attack dogs in the media, and Tracy Muggli, Team Trudeau Liberal candidate and prolific Liberal Party donor, prove that Trudeau is appointing his Liberal friends to defend his disastrous policies,” Sebastian Skamski wrote in an emailed statement.

Muggli ran for the Liberals in the Saskatoon–Grasswood riding in 2015 and 2019. The riding was won both times by the Conservative candidate.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2024.