Government should boost grocery competition at home, not seek outsider: experts

February 2, 2024 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Government should boost grocery competition at home, not seek outsider: experts

TORONTO — Experts say instead of enticing a foreign grocer to come to Canada, Ottawa should look at ways to support smaller and regional grocery companies to boost competition.

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne said this week that he’s been reaching out to foreign grocery companies in the hopes they will come to Canada and help strengthen competition in the industry. 

But Peter Chapman, founder of consulting firm SKUFood and a former Loblaw executive, says it’s not easy for a foreign chain to come to Canada. 

The country’s relatively small population and spread-out geography make it a challenge for companies to build up a network of stores and distribution centres. 

Chapman says there are already lots of smaller and regional grocery companies in Canada that the government could be boosting in the name of competition, instead of reaching out to bigger fish across the border. 

Gary Sands from the Canadian Federation of Independent Grocers agrees, adding that the grocery code of conduct being developed could help level the playing field for small- and medium-sized grocery companies. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Small business owners call on government to take on Amazon, level playing field
Ontario News

Small business owners call on government to take on Amazon, level playing field

TORONTO — An association representing 97,000 of Canada’s small businesses is calling on Ottawa to…

Frustrated tech leaders call for progress on open banking to increase competition
Ontario News

Frustrated tech leaders call for progress on open banking to increase competition

TORONTO — Members of Canada’s increasingly frustrated fintech sector are calling on the federal government…

Ontario News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: CN results Canadian…