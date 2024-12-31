Governor General urges Canadians to care for their mental, physical health

December 31, 2024 at 18 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Canadian Press staff, The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Gov. Gen. Mary Simon is urging Canadians to treat their mental health with the same care as their physical health as they prepare for the year ahead.

In a new year’s message, Simon says she is thinking of all the inspiring people she met in 2024.

Simon praises them for working hard to improve their communities, protect nature, build bridges between cultures and give voice to the marginalized.

She implores people to continue building the more inclusive world and sustainable environment Canada’s children deserve.

Simon has asked Canadians to share their hopes for the future, and says she will share the responses in the coming days.

She adds that she remains committed to working with people to advance climate action, foster reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples and celebrate Canada’s diversity.

“This holiday season, take care of yourself. Spend time with your loved ones. Treat your mental health with the same care as your physical health,” she said in her written message. “Let’s recharge our batteries and keep moving forward together.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 31, 2024.

