Grade 12 student with life-threatening injuries after stabbing at Toronto high school

TORONTO — A 17-year-old student is in life-threatening condition after being stabbed inside his high school in Toronto’s east end.

Toronto police Insp. Craig Young says officers responded to reports of a stabbing at Birchmount Park Collegiate just after 3 p.m.

Young says upon arrival police found a male Grade 12 student in the school’s office suffering from an apparent stab wound and he was transported to hospital, where he remains with life-threatening injuries.

Police officers were still clearing the school and helping with the safe dismissal of students from their classrooms hours after a lockdown at the school was lifted.

Police did not share any suspect information due to the ongoing investigation but Young says the force does not believe there are any concerns for public safety.

Toronto District School Board spokesperson Ryan Bird says social workers are on site supporting those impacted by the stabbing and will be available on Tuesday as well. The TDSB confirmed in a tweet that the school will be open on Tuesday.

The reported stabbing comes two weeks after a shooting outside Woburn Collegiate Institute, another high school in the city’s east end, that left one student dead and another injured.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.