Graham Johnson, Sam Greene and Lou Iannotti join Toronto Blue Jays coaching staff

TORONTO (AP) — Graham Johnson was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday as bullpen coach, Sam Greene as assistant pitching coach and Lou Iannotti as assistant hitting coach.

Johnson, 39, spent the past three seasons as pitching coach of the New York Yankees’ Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

Greene, 27, joined Toronto in 2021 and was the senior pitching research specialist this year.

Iannotti, 32, had been in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ organization for seven seasons. He was the hitting coach at Double-A Tulsa in 2023 and the major league hitting coordinator for this year’s World Series champions.

David Popkins was hired in October as hitting coach under manager John Schneider. His staff also includes bench coach Don Mattingly, associate manager DeMarlo Hale, pitching coach Pete Walker, first base coach Mark Budzinski, third base coach Carlos Febles, assistant hitting coach Hunter Mense and mental performance coach John Lannan.

___

