Grand Slam of Curling series to make its first visit to United States next season

The Grand Slam of Curling series is going international for the first time.

The five-event circuit will make its first visit to the United States during the 2025-26 season, The Curling Group chief executive officer Nic Sulsky said.

“We are going to do the first-ever U.S. Slam,” Sulsky told The Canadian Press. “That is going to happen.”

There was no immediate word on which American city will host the bonspiel.

A spokeswoman for The Curling Group, which owns the top-flight series, said Thursday that an announcement on 2025-26 season plans would likely be made in the coming weeks.

“I will say that we have all of our dates locked in,” Sulsky said from Toronto. “We have most of our locations locked in. We’re just waiting to lock down one other before we decide to formally announce (the full schedule).”

The Grand Slam series, which made its debut in 2001, previously planned to hold an event in Las Vegas in January 2021 but that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The world men’s curling championship was held in Sin City in 2018 and 2022. Las Vegas also hosted the Continental Cup on four occasions.

The most recent U.S. host of the world women’s curling championship was Bismarck, N.D., in 2002.

The Curling Group purchased the Grand Slam series from Sportsnet last April.

The circuit features the top men’s and women’s teams in the world and includes a total prize money pool of $2 million.

The Curling Group recently announced plans for the inaugural April 15-16 TCG all-star game in Tennessee. A skins game, celebrity pro-am and skills competition will be held at Tee Line Nashville.

That event will be held shortly after the season-ending April 8-13 Players’ Championship in Toronto.

The Ontario capital is the one consistent host city on the circuit, which traditionally holds its four other events around the country.

Charlottetown hosted the season-opening HearingLife Tour Challenge last October. It was followed by the Co-op Canadian Open in Nisku, Alta., the Kioti National in St. John’s, N.L., and the WFG Masters in Guelph, Ont.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2025.