Grant for emerging comics created in the name of late comedian Nick Nemeroff

June 13, 2023 at 19 h 04 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — A new grant for emerging comics has been created in the name of late comedian Nick Nemeroff.

The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television says the Misdirect: the Nick Nemeroff Comedy Grant will bestow $10,000 cash.

It’s intended to be used for a television special, album or other comedy-related project. 

Submissions open in the fall.

The academy notes the Juno-nominated comedian was known for his use of misdirection, wordplay and boundary-pushing comedic techniques.

He died in 2022.

“Nick’s comedic legacy is one of perseverance, commitment and generosity,” Nemeroff’s parents Howard and Joanne Nemeroff said Tuesday in a release.

“Though we will forever be grieving his passing, we are incredibly proud to honour his qualities through this grant, providing up and coming comics a chance to pursue their dream with the same fervour Nick was known for.”  

Originally from Montreal, Nemeroff was a rising star in the comedy world whose appearances included “Conan,” Just for Laughs in Montreal, and season 2 of CTV’s ”Roast Battle Canada.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2023.

