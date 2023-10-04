Greater Toronto home sales drop 7.1 per cent in September as higher rates bite

October 4, 2023 at 9 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Greater Toronto home sales drop 7.1 per cent in September as higher rates bite

TORONTO — Greater Toronto home sales slid 7.1 per cent last month compared with September 2022, with sales of semi-detached houses and townhouses particularly declining from last year.

The Toronto Regional Real Estate Board says last month’s 4,642 home sales also marked a 12.1 per cent month-over-month decline from August.

The board attributes the downward trend to the impact of high borrowing costs, high inflation, uncertainty surrounding future Bank of Canada decisions and slower economic growth.

Meanwhile, the average home price reached $1,119,428, 3.4 per cent higher than in August and a three per cent increase from last September.

New listings surged 44.1 per cent to 16,258 in September compared with extremely low levels in September 2022, as the number of listings also trended upward on a month-over-month basis.

TRREB president Paul Baron says elevated borrowing costs are expected until mid-2024, after which they will start to trend lower, which suggests there will be an uptick in demand for housing ownership in the second half of next year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Ontario News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Bank of Canada…

Ontario housing minister apologizes for his role in Greenbelt land swap, keeps job
Ontario News

Ontario housing minister apologizes for his role in Greenbelt land swap, keeps job

TORONTO — Ontario's housing minister offered an apology Thursday for the way the government removed…

Unifor Detroit Three autoworkers vote for strike mandate, mirrors U.S. counterpart
Ontario News

Unifor Detroit Three autoworkers vote for strike mandate, mirrors U.S. counterpart

TORONTO — Canadian and U.S. autoworkers are both negotiating with the Detroit Three carmakers simultaneously…